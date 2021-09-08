CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can I get violated on nys parole for a speeding ticket ?

 4 days ago

You must inform your parole officer of the police contact. Id like to think they won’t violate you for a traffic infraction but it depends how well you’re doing otherwise. I am a former Brooklyn Criminal Court Deputy Bureau Chief with over 24 years experience specializing in handling criminal cases. All answers are for information purposes only. Answering this question or any future questions does not form any attorney-client relationship. Be mindful, that answers are limited by the limited facts presented by the questioner and are not meant to take the place of competent legal advice by an attorney fully informed of all the facts surrounding your case. Also, be aware that nothing posted in a public forum such as this can be deemed confidential or privileged communication.

TrafficFingerLakes1

Speed Awareness Week resulted in 23,087 speeding tickets this year

23,087 speeding tickets were handed out during the 2021 Speed Awareness Week, which were 1,600 more than the previous year. 37,746 tickets were given for different violations making the final number of tickets given out between July 31 and Aug. 8, 2021 60,833. The DMV says that the peak for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

Gangs, drugs, and violence are destroying a once-lovely town.

Gangs, drugs, and violence are destroying a once-lovely town. A once “lovely” seaside town is being “destroyed” according to a woman who lives there. In recent weeks, drugs have been confiscated, youngsters have been arrested, and a man has been stabbed in Southport. “I do not know what has happened...
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

SHERIFF SAYS HIS OFFICE WILL NOT ENFORCE GOVERNOR’S MANDATES

Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said his office will not enforce the mandates of Governor Kate Brown. A statement on the DCSO Facebook page said after Brown issued her mask mandate, he has received numerous inquires regarding enforcement of the mask requirements. Hanlin said “It is up to each of...
Acworth, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Husband accused of murdering wife in Acworth

ACWORTH, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed by her husband early Sunday in Acworth, police said. The Acworth Police Department said it received a person shot call a little after 2:30 am. and responded to a home on Parke Brooke Drive. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Adrienne...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Declan Jones: Community welcomes jailing of former police officer following attacks on Black men

Campaigners have welcomed the jailing of a police officer who assaulted two Black people – including a child – as a positive step towards justice. Ex-West Midlands Police PC Declan Jones, 30, was captured on CCTV committing both offences on consecutive days while on duty in Birmingham, starting with an assault on a man who was kneed, punched and pepper-sprayed in Aston on 20 April last year.
Kansas Statefox4kc.com

Police chief resigns with charges looming from Kansas home search

HERINGTON (KSNT) – A Kansas town’s police chief and assistant police chief are both facing charges after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation looked into their recent forced entry into a local home, and one of them has now resigned. Herington Police Department Chief John V. Matula, 36, of Herington, faces...
Claiborne County, MSWAPT

Judge grants new trial in toddler death case

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. — A Claiborne County judge granted a new trial for a woman who was convicted of killing her stepdaughter, 14-month-old Jurayah Smith. The decision was made after a request by T'Kia Bevily's attorney. He stated in court documents that there were jurors who were related to the...
Potosi, MOmymoinfo.com

Inmate Deaths at Local Prisons

(Potosi/Bonne Terre) Two inmates from local prisons have died recently. The first death took place at the Potosi prison on September 5th. 67-year-old Kevin Kiger had been serving a life sentence for 1st degree murder from St. Louis County. He had been in prison since January of 1979. The Missouri...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Mobile murder defendant accused of defrauding Paycheck Protection Program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Law enforcement authorities investigating a murder uncovered evidence of another crime – a fraud of a federal program designed to keep idled workers paid during the coronavirus pandemic, according to court records. Demetrius “Demetric” Richardson, 42, was scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. District...
U.S. Politicscommonwealthmagazine.org

SJC urged to reduce prison population during COVID

THE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION is not doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 because it has failed to take meaningful steps to reduce its prison population, prisoners’ rights advocates are charging in a case currently before the Supreme Judicial Court. The department counters that it has done everything possible to stop the virus’s spread – most notably, vaccinating inmates – and it cannot release many more prisoners under state law.

Comments / 0

