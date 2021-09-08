CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Rob Zombie's 'Munsters' House Really Coming to Life in Latest Update

Rob Zombie has been getting things ready for his reboot of The Munsters, a film re-do of the classic 1960s sitcom about a happy monster family. In updates from the filmmaker and musician over the last few months, viewers have been able to watch the construction of a replica of the vintage TV clan's 1313 Mockingbird Lane home. This week (Sept. 7), Zombie shared more photos that show the unmistakable house taking shape.

