Let’s face it, your body is not the same body it was in your 20s. A lot changes over time in your body: from your hormones, to your muscles, and to your joints. As a personal trainer who has helped hundreds of women in their 60s to build strength, tone their muscles, get rid of stubborn pounds and gain the vitality they deserve to get out there and enjoy life’s adventures, I have seen a few of the same mistakes frequently. With a few tweaks, you can uplevel your workouts!

WORKOUTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO