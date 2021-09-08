Food bank seeks volunteers for fruit harvest project

The North Valley Food Bank is looking for property owners and volunteers to participate in its second annual fruit harvest. The project looks to meet two needs — limit human-wildlife conflict by deterring bears from coming into town to feed on fruit trees and provide fresh produce for food bank customers. The food bank, in partnership with the City of Whitefish that manages more than 20 fruit trees, is seeking property owners who would like assistance with harvesting their fruit and volunteers who would be willing to pick fruit.