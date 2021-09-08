CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitefish, MT

Food bank seeks volunteers for fruit harvest project

By STAFF REPORT
Whitefish Pilot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Valley Food Bank is looking for property owners and volunteers to participate in its second annual fruit harvest. The project looks to meet two needs — limit human-wildlife conflict by deterring bears from coming into town to feed on fruit trees and provide fresh produce for food bank customers. The food bank, in partnership with the City of Whitefish that manages more than 20 fruit trees, is seeking property owners who would like assistance with harvesting their fruit and volunteers who would be willing to pick fruit.

whitefishpilot.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitefish, MT
Society
Local
Montana Business
City
Whitefish, MT
Local
Montana Society
Whitefish, MT
Business
Local
Montana Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Volunteers#Fruit Trees#Charity#Program Coordinator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Taliban minister says women can study in gender-segregated university classrooms

The Taliban’s new minister of higher education said women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in gender-segregated university classrooms. Abdul Baqi Haqqani outlined the government’s plans for classrooms at a news conference on Sunday, announcing that Afghanistan "will not allow boys and girls to study together" and "will not allow co-education," according to The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy