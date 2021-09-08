WTC holds auditions for 'Cemetery Club'

The Whitefish Theatre Co. is holding auditions for its first Black Curtain theatre production of the 2021-2022 season. Auditions for “The Cemetery Club” will be held on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. Please arrive early to fill out an audition application, fill out a waiver form, and review the script. Please enter at the north side of the building near WTC’s parking lot and conference room.