Foundation accepting grant applications
Whitefish Community Foundation is accepting Community Grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations until Thursday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. To be eligible to apply for a Community Grant, organizations must meet the following requirements: Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity or publicly-owned tax-exempt corporation, a 501(c)(4) service organization, or a 501(c)(6) trade organization presenting a project or program that serves a charitable purpose in our community; Provide a program or service that benefits residents of the Flathead Valley or Eureka; Provide proof of current tax-exempt status at the time of application.whitefishpilot.com
