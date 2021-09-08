CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Whitefish Credit Union exceeds $2 billion in assets

Whitefish Pilot
 4 days ago

Whitefish Credit Union reached a milestone this summer by exceeding $2 billion in total assets. The credit union attributes its growth to its strategic planning and focus on providing exceptional value for its members. Last year, the credit union expanded its services by improving its online loan application and launching a new online membership application, which helped contribute to nearly 2,700 net new accounts opened last year.

