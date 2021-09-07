Memphis firefighter dies after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from cancer surgery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department is grieving one of its own. Tony Caldwell, a 17-year veteran of the department, died Monday night. According to his family, Caldwell was recovering from surgery after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis when he contracted COVID-19. He spent about a month in the intensive care unit and was beginning to improve, they said, until taking a turn for the worse.www.kait8.com
