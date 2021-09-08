Region sees 75 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 activity remains high on the Palouse after Labor Day weekend as local health agencies reported 75 new cases Tuesday.

Whitman County reported three new hospitalizations related to COVID-19 to go along with 31 new cases. No new deaths were reported Tuesday.

There have been a total of 4,943 cases, 54 deaths and 150 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic.

Forty-four confirmed or probable cases were reported in Latah County. Of those 44 patients, six are younger than 18, 14 are between ages 18-29, seven are in their 30s, eight are in their 40s, two are in their 50s, two are in their 60s, two are in their 70s and three are in their 80s.

No new Latah County deaths were reported.

There have been 3,479 confirmed cases, 223 probable cases and 18 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.