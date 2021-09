"Come to KFC. Buy our chicken tenders. Or better yet, don't. We've got plenty of good, old-fashioned chicken on the bone to sell you, too." If KFC were running TV ads for its boneless, breaded tenders, they might sound something like what you just read. Despite initial plans to run an aggressive ad campaign for chicken tenders, KFC thought better of it and decided not to roll out commercials for the menu item at all, according to Fortune. After all, it's hard to justify promoting something you might not be able to sell.