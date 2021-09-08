Family recipe for toffee cookies eloquent reminder of past

Sometimes you just need cookies. Sometimes you also need ice cream or pudding or cupcakes or tacos or spicy chicken wings or barbecued ribs or pad Thai or pho or chicken tikka masala or an extra-thick strawberry milkshake. Today, though, it’s cookies I want, and that makes me think of my mom. Or maybe I don’t really want cookies, I just want my mom, though it’s been nearly a decade since she passed. Actually, if we’re going to carry this daydream all the way through, what I really, really want is for my mom to make me cookies.