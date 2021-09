Most Americans seem to agree the generation of men and women who rose to the challenge of World War II were our Greatest Generation. Back then, all Americans sacrificed to defend our democracy against the rise of fascism. They endured gasoline and food rationing to support the war effort, hundreds of thousands left their jobs and families to serve in the military, 407,000 Americans died and 671,000 were wounded. Many of those who returned from the war carried its horrors in their hearts until the day they died.