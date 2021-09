Brian Kelly’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish nearly blew a big lead in their game against Florida State on Sunday night, but they pulled out the victory. Notre Dame led 38-20 against FSU in the third quarter, but the Noles did not go easily. They scored 18 unanswered points to tie the game and send it overtime. But they missed a 37-yard field goal in OT, while Notre Dame made 41-yarder to win it.