Animals

The shortest dog ever was just 4 inches tall! Find out more Guinness World Records about dogs

By Brooke Sager
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

10 Guinness World Records about dogs

Dogs are incredible creatures—they’re loving, extremely loyal, intelligent, protective of their humans, and downright adorable.

Some dogs are all that and then some, like the wow-worthy pooches that have set Guinness World Records for their impressive accomplishments and attributes, from the fastest 10-hoop/tire slalom (8.58 seconds) to the most skips by a dog and person in one minute over a single rope (59).

For the record, becoming a world record-holder is no small feat. Doing so takes a great deal of skill and determination. To set a new record or break an existing one, you must do your research and first make sure you have what it takes. Then, practice excessively (depending on the category—sometimes just having a long tail is enough to set a record) and have a photographer and videographer present to document your attempt. The need for proper documentation can’t be emphasized enough: More than 50% of submissions to the Guinness World Records are rejected due to insufficient evidence (required evidence includes but is not limited to a cover letter, two witness statements, photographic evidence, and video evidence).

Hey, they never said becoming a world-class superlative was easy!

Stacker reviewed the official Guinness World Records “Dogs” category and selected 10 particularly exceptional records. These feats are up to date as of December 2019. From teacup Chihuahuas to horse-sized Great Danes, these 10 canines from all around the globe prove just how amazing man’s best friend really is. Keep reading to meet the world’s smallest service dog, discover how many puppies were born in the biggest litter in the world, and find out which dog has the longest ears on Earth.

Canva

Largest dog litter

- Record: 24 puppies
- Record holder: Tia
- Date of record: Nov. 29, 2004
- Location: United Kingdom (Manea)

In 2004, a Neapolitan mastiff named Abellatino Arabella (“Tia”) gave birth to an astounding 24 puppies on the same day—nine females and 15 males total. Tia, from Manea, Cambridgeshire, U.K., was owned by Damian Ward (U.K.) and Anne Kellegher (Ireland); the puppies’ father was named Caesar. All 24 puppies were born by Cesarean section; unfortunately, one was stillborn and three died within the first week.

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Longest ears on a dog ever

- Record: 13.7 inches
- Record holder: Tigger
- Date of record: Sept. 29, 2004
- Location: United States (St. Joseph)

A bloodhound named Tigger snagged the record for the longest ears on a dog on Sept. 29, 2004. His right and left ears measured 13.75 inches and 13.5 inches, respectively. Tigger’s proud owners are Bryan and Christina Flessner of St. Joseph, Illinois.

This long-eared pup was no stranger to fame. Tigger won numerous show titles and more than 180 Best of Breed awards; in 2003, he was inducted into the Bloodhound “'Hall of Fame.” Sadly, Tigger passed away in October 2009.

[Pictured: Guinness World Records actual record holder.]

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Longest tail on a dog

- Record: 30.2 inches
- Record holder: Keon
- Date of record: Aug. 18, 2015
- Location: Belgium (Westerlo)

Meet Keon, the Irish wolfhound with the world’s longest tail ever found on a dog. His tail (not counting fur) measured 30.2 inches on Aug. 18, 2015. Keon’s owner, Ilse Loodts of Westerlo, Belgium, calls him the “gentle giant”—but you better stand back when he wags his tail!

[Pictured: Guinness World Records actual record holder.]

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Longest tongue on a dog

- Record: 7.3 inches
- Record holder: Mochi Rickert
- Date of record: April 25, 2016
- Location: United States (Sioux Falls)

Female St. Bernard Mochi’s claim to fame is her extra-long tongue, which measured 7.3 inches on Aug. 26, 2016.

Mochi was rescued when she was 2 years old by her current owners, Carla and Craig Rickert of Sioux Falls, South Dakota—and it’s a good thing they love sloppy doggy kisses. Says Carla, "We love her unconditionally despite that crazy, long tongue that causes people to stare and laugh.”

[Pictured: Guinness World Records actual record holder.]

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Most balls caught by a dog with the paws in one minute

- Record: 14 balls
- Record holder: Purin
- Date of record: March 22, 2015
- Location: Japan (Sakura)

Talk about amazing paw-eye coordination. Purin, a 9-year-old female Beagle, is the record-holder for catching 14 balls with her paws in one minute’s time. She achieved the record on March 22, 2015, with her owner, Makoto Kumagai of Sakura, Japan, tossing her the balls. Perhaps Purin has a future as a successful goalkeeper.

[Pictured: Guinness World Records actual record holder.]

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Most consecutive items caught by a dog

- Record: 9 mini sausages
- Record holder: Hagrid
- Date of record: Sept. 6, 2018
- Location: United Kingdom (Salford)

Hagrid the dog’s attempt to break the record for the most items caught in a row by a dog was filmed for CBBC “Blue Peter” Sept. 6, 2018. The U.K.-based pooch succeeded, catching nine consecutive mini sausages.

[Pictured: Guinness World Records actual record holder.]

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Shortest dog living

- Record: 3.8 inches
- Record holder: Milly
- Date of record: Feb. 21, 2013
- Location: Puerto Rico (Dorado)

Height wise, the world’s smallest living dog is named Miracle Milly (“Milly”), a female Chihuahua who measured 3.8 inches tall on Feb. 21, 2013. Her owner is Vanesa Semler of Dorado, Puerto Rico. Milly was born on Dec. 1, 2011, weighing less than 1 ounce—she had to be fed with an eyedropper.

[Pictured: Guinness World Records actual record holder.]

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Smallest service dog

- Record: 6.2 inches
- Record holder: Cupcake
- Date of record: Sept. 8, 2012
- Location: United States (Moorestown)

At just 6.25 inches tall, the teacup long-haired Chihuahua named Cupcake reigns supreme as the world’s smallest service and therapy dog. Owner Angela Bain of Moorestown, New Jersey, said the first time she saw Cupcake’s face, she knew she was a special dog; a dog who eventually helped get Angela through many of life’s traumas. Despite her sugary sweet name, Cupcake loves eating vegetables.

[Pictured: Guinness World Records actual record holder.]

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Tallest dog ever

- Record: 3.7 feet
- Record holder: Zeus
- Date of record: Oct. 4, 2011
- Location: United States (Otsego)

The tallest dog to have ever lived was aptly named Zeus, a Great Dane who measured 44 inches in height. When standing on his hind legs, he stretched 7 feet, 4 inches tall.

Despite his astonishing height, owner Denise Doorlag of Otsego, Michigan, says Zeus had a very loving and gentle disposition; he was a certified therapy dog that visited people at the hospital. Zeus passed away in September of 2014 at just 5 years old.

[Pictured: Guinness World Records actual record holder.]

Courtesy of Guinness World Records

Tallest dog living

- Record: 3.4 feet
- Record holder: Freddy
- Date of record: Sept. 13, 2016
- Location: United Kingdom (Leigh on sea)

Freddy, also a Great Dane, was crowned the world’s tallest living dog on Sept. 13, 2016. Freddy was once the runt of the litter as a puppy but now clocks in at an impressive 3 feet, 4.75 inches tall. He towers over his owner Claire Stoneman (Essex, U.K.), who stands only 5 feet 4 inches and calls Freddy a “big hunk of love.”

[Pictured: Guinness World Records actual record holder.]

