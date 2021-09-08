CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 241: Rashid Fehmi and My Travel Health

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor today’s podcast we sat down with startup financial expert and cofounder Rashid Fehmi. Rashid is the CEO and co-creator of Travel Health and Wellness LLC, a company launched as part of Mayo Clinic’s Employee Entrepreneur Program (EEP), a system that allows Mayo employees to license technology from the organization to start their own businesses. Travel Health and Wellness was one of the first startups to be created through this program. They’ve licensed technology from Mayo for their flagstaff product, a mobile app called My Travel Health. This product leverages the Travel Health and Wellness cofounders' passion for travel; the app centralizes health information for safe travel. Join us as we talk with Rashid about creating this app in the Rochester community, hear what he thinks all entrepreneurs need to keep in mind when starting a side hustle, and much more!

