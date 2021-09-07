CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy football Week 1 shadow report: Key WR/CB matchups

By Mike Clay
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defense schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start decisions and fantasy advice each week. Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can also help you make the best waiver wire pickups.

