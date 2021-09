Texas -6.5 Fun Fact: The Razorbacks and Longhorns will clash for the 79th time in the historic rivalry that dates back to 1894. Texas owns a 56-22 lead in the series, but Arkansas has won four of the previous six meetings. The two programs most recently met in the 2014 Texas Bowl on Dec. 29, 2014, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, as Arkansas rolled to a 31-7 win.