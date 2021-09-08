CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Money, Mimicry and Mind Control: Big Tech Slams Ethics Brakes on AI

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - In September last year, Google's cloud unit looked into using artificial intelligence to help a financial firm decide whom to lend money to. It turned down the client's idea after weeks of internal discussions, deeming the project too ethically dicey because the AI technology could perpetuate biases like those around race and gender.

HSBC
Microsoft
Artificial Intelligence
Technology
Economy
IBM
Ethics
Technology

Overcoming Key Challenges in AI Deployment for Financial Services

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are forging inroads in the financial services industry as firms recognize the benefits of automating key processes and making better use of existing data. As noted by Business Insider, 56 percent of banks have implemented AI in risk management, and 52 percent use these tools for revenue generation from new products and services.
Technology

Making AI Algorithms Safer

A myriad of publications in the scientific and lay literature can now be found under the heading of ‘machine learning’ (ML) or ‘artificial intelligence’ (AI) in healthcare. These ML and AI techniques mine through massive clinical databases and are intended to find higher-order correlations and relationships with the goal of prediction or prognostication. In recent years, the huge discrepancy between the volume of AI/ML publications and the relative scarcity of successful implementation studies have been highlighted in a number of commentaries and publications [1-3]. The field of clinical AI/ML is in desperate need of rigorous clinical evidence via multicenter randomized clinical trials. Among barriers to the execution of such trials are the difficulty of integrating with different electronic health records (EHRs) and demonstrating generalizability. Some of the factors affecting this problem include: 1) precise mapping of features/input elements of an algorithm across different EHR vendors is challenging, and even for a given EHR vendor different system builds/customizations complicate standardization (see more on syntactic and semantic interoperability [9]); 2) clinical constructs and inclusion/exclusion criteria to establish the gold-standard diagnosis/outcomes are often inconsistently implemented across sites (i.e., label noise); 3) frequency of measurement of clinical variables (e.g., labs) are often healthcare system-specific and tied to factors such as severity of illness, workflow design, staffing levels, and utilization of point-of-care technologies; 4) distribution of patients characteristics (such as demographics, care level/care unit type) are widely variable and generalizability has to be assessed across a geographically diverse patient population; 5) often recorded data in EHRs (such as those from monitors, ventilators, IV pumps, etc.) are biased by vendor-specific data downsampling methods and human verification, and as a consequence different sources of real-time data (e.g., via direct HL7 feeds from devices) and retrospective/archived data may not exactly match; 6) temporal data drifts may occur due to a number of factors, including changes in processes of care, or the introduction of new measurement devices (e.g., point of care lactate measurement); and 7) implementation of AI/ML algorithms can induce changes in clinical workflow and practice patterns that can alter the distribution of data. Therefore, successful real-time implementation of AI/ML models developed using retrospective data require continuous monitoring (see phase 4 in Figure 1) and the establishment of effective algorithm change protocols (ACPs).
U.S. Politics

US government forms committee to advise on AI competitiveness, ethics

The US Department of Commerce is forming a committee that will advise President Joe Biden and federal agencies on AI research and developments, the department said Wednesday. The National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee will focus on a range of issues related to AI, including AI systems in the public and private working sectors.
Technology

Meet the women making waves in AI ethics, research, and entrepreneurship

Women in the AI field are making research breakthroughs, launching exciting companies, spearheading vital ethical discussions, and inspiring the next generation of AI professionals. And that’s why we created the VentureBeat Women in AI Awards — to emphasize the importance of their voices, work, and experiences, and to shine a light on some of these leaders.
Cell Phones

S. Korea to regulate Big Tech's control over app store payments

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Global pressure is building on big tech, as South Korea is close to banning companies like Apple and Google from forcing app developers to use their payment system. South Korea’s law would give their citizens more options before buying, allowing consumers to use a credit card or other payment methods to make in-app purchases.
Business

How Mars measures the emotional impact of video ads using AI tech

Everyone's seen them: The online polls asking simple questions like "how did you feel about this ad?" or "does this ad make you more likely to purchase?" These surveys, a staple part of what's known as ad pretesting, can be instructive for marketers, but sometimes don't paint the whole picture when it comes to gauging the actual impact of a video ad on business outcomes.
Computer Science

AI Ethics: What Leaders Must Know to Foster Trust and Gain a Competitive Edge

The content on this page was commissioned by our sponsor, EY. MIT SMR Connections is the custom content creation unit within MIT Sloan Management Review. For years, organizations have been using artificial intelligence to automate manual tasks and improve products and services. But as real-world use cases for AI multiply, so too do the ethical implications of simulating human intelligence in machines.
Technology

How to make AI more ethical

A recent Pew Research study found that a majority of experts and advocates worry AI will continue to focus on optimizing profits and social control and will not likely develop an ethical basis within the next decade. And in an academic study earlier this year, researchers from Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania found that two thirds of the machine learning researchers indicated AI safety should be prioritized more than it is presently. They also found that people are willing to place trust in AI when it is supported by existing international bodies such as the UN or the EU.
Technology

AI Weekly: U.S. agencies are increasing their AI investments

This week, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it’ll form a committee to advise federal agencies on AI research and developments. Called the National Artificial Intelligence Advisory Committee and supported by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the White House’s National AI Initiative Office, it’ll focus on a range of issues related to AI, including the current state of U.S. competitiveness and how AI can enhance opportunities for different geographic regions.
Technology

Toward a European digital identity

Last June the European Union announced the future creation of digital identity wallets as part of a change in its electronic identification regulations. The measure represents a major step forward in the harmonization of identity systems in Europe. Obviously, the Covid-19 crisis has provided an extraordinary boost to digitalisation, and...
Electronics

Can a Robot Invent? The Fight Around AI and Patents Explained

Patent offices and courts around the world are being asked to tackle a similar question: can an artificial intelligence system qualify as an inventor for a patent?. A test case making its way through several countries—from Saudi Arabia to Australia to Brazil—has spurred debate about advancements in artificial intelligence technology and questions about whether patent laws need to be revised to recognize machines as inventors.
Technology

Are Bots and Robots the Answer to Worker Shortages?

Earlier this year Axios wrote about “the digital bots coming for office jobs”:. “Software bots are getting smarter and more capable, enabling them to automate much of the work carried out in offices. Why it matters: Bots can make digital work more efficient by taking on onerous and repetitive white-collar...
Technology

Which Tech Jobs Cannot Be Replaced By AI?

An attempt to predict the fields that will remain human-centric even as AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous. The inspiration for expanding upon my prior predictions came from a recent phrase that I heard, “whatever can be automated will be automated”. With such obvious monetary incentives for organizations to automate, the million dollar question is how should a tech professional best prepare themselves for the future. In order to answer that question, we need to dive into which processes can be automated and what the implications will be for tech professionals.
Technology

This Google vet and Panasonic are using AI—and humans—to help busy moms

In many ways, Yoky Matsuoka is precisely the sort of person you’d expect to start a tech company. She cofounded Google X (now known simply as X); spent two tours of duty at Nest (both as a startup and arm of Alphabet); developed health products at Apple, and created and led Carnegie Mellon’s Neurobotics Laboratory. So when she announced last June that she’d been working for a year and a half on a startup called Yo Labs, the biggest surprise was that she was doing it inside Panasonic—a huge, familiar brand, but not the most obvious landing spot for someone with Matsuoka’s Silicon Valley credentials.
The Guardian

PC, internet, smartphone: what’s the next big technological epoch?

One of the challenges of writing about technology is how to escape from what the sociologist Michael Mann memorably called “the sociology of the last five minutes”. This is especially difficult when covering the digital tech industry because one is continually deluged with ‘new’ stuff – viral memes, shiny new products or services, Facebook scandals (a weekly staple), security breaches etc. Recent weeks, for example, have brought the industry’s enthusiasm for the idea of a “metaverse” (neatly dissected here by Alex Hern), El Salvador’s flirtation with bitcoin, endless stories about central banks and governments beginning to worry about regulating cryptocurrencies, Apple’s possible rethink of its plans to scan phones and iCloud accounts for child abuse images, umpteen ransomware attacks, antitrust suits against app stores, the Theranos trial and so on, apparently ad infinitum.
Hobbies

Artificial intelligence in casino operations is here

From player development opportunities to slot floor operations, properly applied artificial Intelligence (AI) models can identify and predict trends, insights and anomalies and reveal previously hidden opportunities to drive incremental profit throughout a casino’s operations. AI-driven applications produce recommendations, measure outcomes, and learn from that process to improve future recommendations.
Engineering

The Benefits of AI Technology for Your Not-for-Profit

You might think that artificial intelligence (AI) is just about using computers to perform complex tasks that otherwise would require human intelligence. That’s part of it. But several technologies fall under the AI umbrella, including machine learning, natural language processing (NLP) and robotic process automation. Here’s how tools such as...
Technology

Why AI Could Be Considered an Inventor

Artificial intelligence may help invent things, but experts are divided over whether it’s doing it by itself. A federal court recently ruled that an AI can’t be listed as an inventor on a US patent. The judge upheld a decision that the machine does not qualify as an inventor because it is not a person. But the case also plays into the murky issue of whether or not computers can be creative.

