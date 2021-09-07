CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber Brings Good News

 7 days ago

For the Chamber which is normally closed in the month of August, it has been a whirlwind of activity behind the closed doors. It all began with the disturbing SVP Merle Wakefield announcement where we quickly set the response ball in motion, arranging the Community Town Hall, working with media outlets and government officials, surrounding area advocates and answering and keeping track of all the incredible responses from the community. For now we are thrilled to say that part one of this battle has been won, we shall see what transpires in the new year. However, we are certain that Borrego Springs sent a loud and clear message to the San Diego County Judicial system and Liberty Healthcare that we will not stand by quietly when trying to wrong our community.

