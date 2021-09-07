Aqilliz Appoints Media And Marketing Leader Rajeev Dhal As Chief Business Officer

Executive key hires and new European office support rapid regional growth. LONDON and AMSTERDAM and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, announced additional expansion in Europe to support client momentum and executive team growth. Experienced entrepreneur and strategic leader Nils Beers joins the team as Accelerate Executive in Residence, and global corporate executive Balint Kelen joins as Vice President of Business Development and Client Relationships, EMEA. As part of this ongoing expansion, Mach49 recently added to its London presence by adding an office in Amsterdam to further support the growing base of U.K. and EU clients, including TDK Corporation; Schneider Electric; Pernod Ricard; Shell; SGS; Hitachi; and others.

