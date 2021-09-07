Aqilliz Appoints Media And Marketing Leader Rajeev Dhal As Chief Business Officer
The move marks further strengthening of the founding team at Aqilliz. Aqilliz, the middleware technology provider that strives to enable greater collaboration and interoperability across the digital marketing ecosystem, announced the appointment of media industry leader Rajeev Dhal as Chief Business Officer, effective 1 September 2021. With over 20 years of senior management experience across the consumer internet and media industries across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA), Rajeev has a proven track record in spearheading scalable and strategic growth initiatives.aithority.com
