CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Hepatitis B Capsid Disassembly Simulated at Unprecedented Atomic Level

technologynetworks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith up to 2.4 million U.S. cases and over 250 million chronic cases globally, hepatitis B infection persists despite the availability of a vaccine. Vaccines work by immunizing the body against a virus to prevent infection; however, there is no cure for individuals who do become infected (for example, at birth). Hepatitis B infection can lead to liver damage and even cancer, posing a threat to public health.

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis B Virus#Viral Hepatitis#Atomic#The Beckman Institute#Pnas#Namd#Uiuc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Community Policy