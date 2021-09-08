BTC365: Earn from Playing Games like Axie Infinity
The BTC365 Team – 9th Sept 2021: If you’ve ever wanted to relive your childhood days by breeding and battling fantastical digital beasts, you’re in luck. Axie Infinity is the newest digital game to ride the NFT wave, offering players the opportunity to indulge in nostalgia and paying them for the pleasure. According to a Bloomberg article, Axie recorded almost $30 million in Ether transactions daily in August alone. This is a staggering sum of money if you consider that players are in essence doing little more than raising cartoon salamanders in captivity and making them fight.bitcoinist.com
