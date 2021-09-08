CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

BTC365: Earn from Playing Games like Axie Infinity

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BTC365 Team – 9th Sept 2021: If you’ve ever wanted to relive your childhood days by breeding and battling fantastical digital beasts, you’re in luck. Axie Infinity is the newest digital game to ride the NFT wave, offering players the opportunity to indulge in nostalgia and paying them for the pleasure. According to a Bloomberg article, Axie recorded almost $30 million in Ether transactions daily in August alone. This is a staggering sum of money if you consider that players are in essence doing little more than raising cartoon salamanders in captivity and making them fight.

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Playing Games#Game Mechanics#The Btc365 Team#Nft#Bloomberg#Ether#Covid#Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Crypto
Related
Video Gamesbitcoinist.com

Epic NFT Heroes Formula: NFT Collectibles, Gaming Metaverse, a Play-to-Earn Model and Yield Farming

With the trading volume and number of NFT projects always on the increase, it’s getting harder and harder to compete for users and bring innovative products to the market. One project is about to shake the NFT gaming and collectibles industry, setting the bar high for all market players. SIDUS, The City of NFT Heroes takes NFT to the next level by combining an NFT avatar collection, a gaming metaverse and NFT yield farming into one product and backing it with the philosophy that’s close to every crypto enthusiast’s heart. A single NFT avatar costing 0.055 ETH will open the user up to a world of 7,500 characters from 12 blockchain planets. The characters have all inherited the strongest traits associated with the top 100 crypto projects and companies – welcome to a world of unique features and unlimited opportunities.
Video GamesValueWalk

China Ban Minors From Playing Video Games

Whitney Tilson’s email to investors discussing the September issue of Empire Stock Investor; hedge funds are hot again; the SEC head is considering banning a key way Robinhood makes money; China tightens limits for young online gamers; limiting brain-numbing, time-wasting activities. Mohnish Pabrai On Spawner Stocks And Targeted Rates Of...
Video GamesWired

Review: Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table

Reasonably large library of board games. Animations and sound effects add immersion. Supports up to six players locally. Includes solo games and online multiplayer. Sturdy build. Splash-resistant. Very expensive. Some games don't work well in this format. Music is annoying. Online multiplayer requires friend codes. Love board games? You probably...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Axie Infinity Beginners Guide and Tips

Axie Infinity has been a major topic this year as it gains popularity in countries such as the Philippines, where players earn a cryptocurrency called Small Love Potion (SLP), which can be converted via crypto-exchanges to fiat real-world paper money. Sky Mavis owns the game, as well as the Axie Infinity game launcher hub, the Ronin wallet (Crypto & NFT), the Axie marketplace, and the popular Play-to-Earn game Axie Infinity. In this beginners guide, we will do a quick rundown on Axie Infinity and to have a better understanding of what it actually is.
Video GamesNEWSBTC

Bunicorn to Release Its Innovative Play-to-Earn NFT Gaming Model

Cryptocurrency and video games have been shown to have a great relationship via blockchain technology. It is predicted that blockchain-enabled gaming economies could become the fastest-growing segment of what is approaching a $200 billion market. The newest major piece of this adoption puzzle goes to the Play-to-Earn model, where players can buy, sell, and trade NFT items. Thus, players are able to generate revenue through their in-game assets in the NFT form.
GamblingPosted by
HackerNoon

Decentral Games Emerges As The Front-Runner In The Growing Play-To-Earn Model Revolution

Decentral Games has launched in-game ICE Poker, a new way for players to earn real money by completing daily challenges and competing against each other in a free-to-play poker game. Players will need to obtain at least one exclusive iced NFT wearable either through purchase or delegation. When holding a one-of-a-kind Iced NFT, players will be allocated a set amount of Chips that are used to play ICE Poker. Completing daily challenges will earn ICE rewards for users, who will, in turn, be able to burn ICE to upgrade their wearable NFTs for even greater prestige.
Video Gamesdallassun.com

YoHero Metaverse, an Upgraded Version of Axie Infinity will be Launching in September

In July and August, Axie Infinity had led the game, yet the emergence of YoHero, which is referred to by the industry as an upgraded version of Axie Infinity, changed the climate. The latter rapidly became a hit in the Southeast Asian gold farming market, becoming the new blockchain game threatening the throne of Axie Infinity." In September, the upgraded version of Axie Infinity's YoHero metaverse built by the SM community of Axie Infinity's early core community based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) became the best choice with its fair and just P2E (paly to earn) model.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Polygon invests in Decentral Games to boost ‘play-to-earn’ games

Polygon, the maker of a platform for blockchain games, has invested in Decentral Games to boost “play-to-earn” games. Play-to-earn is a model for games where players can earn real money or other rewards by playing. Players of Axie Infinity have been earning nonfungible tokens (NFTs), or one-of-a-kind items that they can sell for real money. Folks in places like the rural Philippines are earning a living at three times the minimum wage by playing Axie Infinity.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

6 Games Like Deathloop You Should Play

With its assassins, supernatural abilities, and a mysterious time loop packed into a vibrant cartoon 1960s setting, Deathloop is pretty much everything we didn’t know we needed in a game. For a game where you’re essentially forced to die over and over again, Deathloop is chock-full of energy and quirky...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Play-to-earn gold rush as Crypto Gaming Guild and Zebedee raise millions from VCs

Crypto Gaming United, a startup aiming to build a global community of nonfungible token (NFT)-focused play-to-earn gamers, has raised $5 million in an oversubscribed seed funding round. A Sept. 8 announcement notes the round was led by famed Australian venture capitalist Mark Carnegie and Chrono.tech CEO Sergei Sergienko — with...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Phemex Jumps Into Crypto’s Next Frontier By Listing Axie Infinity (AXS)

Popular crypto exchange Phemex recently listed three of the most popular crypto tokens – Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and Axie Infinity Shards (AXS), paired with USDT. Each of these assets represents a sector that has seen enormous growth over the past months. However, AXS might hold the greatest potential to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy