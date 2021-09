Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha the son of Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvathi. Lord Ganesha referred to as Sarva Pratham Pujaniya is the first god to be worshipped before starting anything new. He is known for eliminating sorrows and obstacles in life. Vinayaka Chavithi or Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day long festival celebrated to honor the Lord Ganesha all across India. This year, the festival will commence on 10th September. Read on to know why do we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, what is the story behind Ganesh Chaturthi, History, Spiritual Significance, etc.