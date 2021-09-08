Mulberry Grove Scores 7th Inning Runs to Beat Odin 3-2

Brownstown-St. Elmo got a big 12-1 win over Cowden-Herrick Beecher City on Friday night that counts in both the National Trail Conference and Egyptian Illini Conference standings. Dalton Myers got the win on the mound for BSE going 6 innings and allowing just one run on 2 hits while striking out 10. Wyatt Forbes went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI while Jarrett Pasley had three hits on the day and Myers had a double and 2 RBI for BSE. Silas Buzzard took the loss on the mound for CHBC going 4 innings and allowing 5 runs on 5 hits while striking out 4. Quaid Schlanser and Wes Radloff had the Bobcats’ hits on the day. BSE is now 6-4 (2-3 in the NTC, 2-0 in the EIC) on the season and will play again on Saturday morning at 10am. CHBC is 5-3 overall (3-3 in the NTC, 2-1 in the EIC) and will play again on Tuesday when they host South Central in another NTC matchup.