CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Mulberry Grove Scores 7th Inning Runs to Beat Odin 3-2

By Todd Stapleton
i70sports.com
 4 days ago

Mulberry Grove picked up its second win of the season after beating Odin 3-2 on Tuesday. After falling behind 2-0 after the first inning, the Aces held Odin scoreless the remainder of the way and scored a run in the top of the 5th and added two more in the top of the 7th to pull out the win. Connor Budnicki got the win on the mound and Blake Scoggins got the save. Jason Millikin led Mulberry Grove offensively going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Mulberry Grove is now 2-3 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday when they host Altamont.

www.i70sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Patterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aces#Altamont#Tristian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Footballbeechgrove-athletics.com

Beech Grove 7th/8th football beats Southport 22-6

Beech Grove gets their first win of the season, defeating Southport 22-6. The offense was lead by the 3 running back attack of Frankie Gibbs Jr., Tommy Moore and Seth Gould. The defense played their best game of the season only allowing 6 points. Brayden Cline and Nate Norris Jr. led the defensive front against Southport. The Hornets look to build on this success when they visit Brown County next week.
Tennishanovercentralathletics.com

Tennis Beats Andrean 3-2

The boys tennis team beat Andrean on our home courts on Tuesday night 3-2. Results are as follows:. Aidan Conley (A) def Mitch Remaly (H) 3-6 6-1 10-7 Peter Clements (A) def Nick Miedema (H) 1-6 6-4 10-8 Clark Noble (H) won by default. Jack Miedema/Dom Toschi ( H) def...
Baseballi70sports.com

Dodson Throws No Hitter as South Central Shuts Out BSE 15-0

South Central pitcher Aiden Dodson nearly pulled off a perfect game facing just one batter over the minimum as he threw a no-hitter and held the Cougars to a 15-0 win over Brownstown-St. Elmo on Tuesday. Dodson went 4 innings, allowing just one walk and striking out 10 in the no-hit performance. Brady Maxey took the loss on the mound for BSE, going just 2/3 of an inning and giving up 10 runs on 5 hits while walking 3. Dodson and teammate Beau Jolliff were 3 for 3 at the plate for the Cougars with Dodson driving in 5 runs and Jolliff driving in 3. South Central is now 6-2 (2-2 in the NTC) on the season and will play again on Thursday at Odin. BSE is 5-3 (1-3 in NTC) and will play next on Thursday at home against Christ Our Rock.
Baseballi70sports.com

SCMS Wins Two Over Holiday Weekend

The South Central Falcons bounced back from their first loss of the season on Friday by getting two shutout wins over the weekend. On Saturday, Falcon pitcher Luke Shumate pitched a perfect game, facing the minimum 12 batters in the 4-inning 12-0 win for South Central over Mulberry Grove. Shumate struck out 9 batters and got help from his teammates with 2 groundouts and a flyout while not allowing any walks, hits or runs to complete his day. On the offensive side for SC, Chase Guerrettaz led the Falcons going 3 for 3 with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Rockies 5-2

Will Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Saturday night. Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard (7-7) into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. I feel pretty confident in those situations," Smith said.
Sportsi70sports.com

SEB Volleyball Beats CHBC in Two Sets

St. Elmo-Brownstown volleyball picked up a quick two set win over CHBC 25-12, 25-7 on Tuesday. SEB is now 6-4 on the season and will play again on Friday when they begin play in the Graced Filled Tourney. CHBC is now 2-3 on the season and will play Thursday at home against Sandoval.
MLBnorthwestmoinfo.com

Orioles score 9 runs in 8th inning, rally past Royals 9-8

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kelvin Gutierrez hit a game-tying two-run single, two Kansas City outfielders collided on a ball hit by Cedric Mullins, allowing two more runs to score, and Ryan Mountcastle followed with a two-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles scored all their runs in the eighth inning in a 9-8 win over the Royals on Wednesday night.
Baseballi70sports.com

Buonaura and Johannes Combine to Get South Central Shutout Win Over Odin/Patoka

For the third time in their last 4 games, the South Central Cougars got a shutout win, beating Odin/Patoka 4-0 on Thursday. Anthony Buonaura went the first 4 2/3 innings giving up 4 hits and striking out 9 while not giving up a run. Spencer Johannes then came on in relief and went the final 2 1/3 innings, also holding Odin/Patoka scoreless while giving up 3 hits and striking out 1 while on the mound. South Central is now 7-2 on the season and will take on T-Town at Lions Field on Monday.
Fairbank, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Spartans run for five scores, beat Warriors

FAIRBANK — Grundy Center quarterback Logan Knaack lined up on fourth and short twice against Wapsie Valley at Jerry Southmayd Field. The first snap, the senior broke through the line for a 29-yard touchdown. The second, he blew through for a 27-yard score. That’s about how the night went for...
Baseballi70sports.com

BSE Gets Double Conference Win Over CHBC

Brownstown-St. Elmo got a big 12-1 win over Cowden-Herrick Beecher City on Friday night that counts in both the National Trail Conference and Egyptian Illini Conference standings. Dalton Myers got the win on the mound for BSE going 6 innings and allowing just one run on 2 hits while striking out 10. Wyatt Forbes went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI while Jarrett Pasley had three hits on the day and Myers had a double and 2 RBI for BSE. Silas Buzzard took the loss on the mound for CHBC going 4 innings and allowing 5 runs on 5 hits while striking out 4. Quaid Schlanser and Wes Radloff had the Bobcats’ hits on the day. BSE is now 6-4 (2-3 in the NTC, 2-0 in the EIC) on the season and will play again on Saturday morning at 10am. CHBC is 5-3 overall (3-3 in the NTC, 2-1 in the EIC) and will play again on Tuesday when they host South Central in another NTC matchup.
MLBi70sports.com

Cards Lose To Brewers On Walk-Off G-Slam

(Milwaukee, WI) — Daniel Vogelbach drilled a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to sink the Cardinals 6-5 in Milwaukee. Alex Reyes suffered the loss and the blown save for St. Louis, which dropped two of three in the series. Tyler O’Neill smacked a two-run homer and Harrison Bader drove in a pair in the loss. The Cards host the Dodgers today.
Sportsi70sports.com

Ramsey JH Softball Beats Vandalia 20-14

Ramsey Jr. High softball scored in every inning and pulled out a 20-14 win over Vandalia on Tuesday. The game wrapped up the regular season for both teams and they will each begin postseason play on Wednesday. 5th seeded Ramsey will take on 4th seeded CHBC at 4:30pm Wednesday at Beecher City in the opening round of the St. Elmo Class 1A Regional. 6th seeded Vandalia will take on 3rd seeded Toledo Cumberland at 4:30pm in Toledo in the quarterfinal round of the Teutopolis 2A Regional.
Baseballi70sports.com

BSE Baseball Falls to Christ Our Rock 5-4

BSE baseball dropped its 2nd game this week after suffering a close 5-4 loss to Christ Our Rock on Thursday. After falling behind 5-1 after the first 4.5 innings, BSE was able to put 3 runs across in the bottom of the 5th to close the Stallions lead to just one at 5-4. However, while BSE held CORL scoreless in the 6th and 7th innings, BSE was unable to push any runs across themselves, falling 5-4. BSE is now 5-4 on the season and will be back in action on Friday when they go on the road to take on CHBC at Beecher City in the two teams’ Egyptian Illini Conference matchup for the regular season.
Baseballi70sports.com

Mulberry Grove Falls to Altamont 10-0

Mulberry Grove fell to 2-4 on the season after being shut out by Altamont 10-0 on Thursday. The Aces managed just two hits in the game, one each from Jason Millikin and Blake Scoggins. Tucker Johnson suffered the loss on the mound, going 2 innings and giving up 7 runs (4 earned) on 5 hits while walking 4 and striking out 2. Daustin Steiner threw two innings in relief and allowed 3 runs on 3 hits while walking 3 and striking out 2. Carter Scoggins pitched one inning of relief, holding the Indians scoreless and hitless in that inning. Mulberry Grove will be back in action on Tuesday at Ramsey.
Baseballi70sports.com

CHBC Baseball Shuts Out Ramsey 11-0

CHBC moved to 2-0 in the Egyptian Illini Conference with an 11-0 win over Ramsey on Thursday. Jacob Doty got the win on the mound for the Bobcats going 6 innings and allowing just 2 hits while striking out 9 in the game. Gunner Finley and Kevin Moreland had Ramsey’s two hits in the game while CHBC had four of its players in the lineup tally 2 or more RBI each. CHBC is now 5-2 on the season and will face another EI Conference foe on Friday when they host Brownstown-St. Elmo. Ramsey will be off until Tuesday when they host Mulberry Grove for an EI conference game.
Volleyballi70sports.com

Lady Vandals Take 2nd at Altamont Tournament

The Lady Vandals volleyball team went 3-2 on the day and claimed 2nd place at the Altamont Tournament on Saturday. In pool play, the Lady Vandals opened the day with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Nokomis and followed that up with a 21-17, 21-16 win over Greenville. Vandalia’s first loss of the day came in the final game of pool play as they fell to Cumberland 10-21, 18-21. Finishing 2nd in pool play, Vandalia earned a crossover round matchup against Altamont who finished 1st in the other pool and the Lady Vandals beat the Indians 25-18, 25-18 to earn a spot in the championship match. In the championship, Vandalia would find themselves in a rematch against Cumberland, falling again in two sets to the Pirates 20-25, 17-25. Vandalia is now 4-3 on the season and will return to action on Thursday at home to take on Gillespie.
SportsHastings Tribune

Hawkettes rack up more runs in 3-inning rout

St. Cecilia’s softball team must be getting used to runaway wins by now. The Hawkettes secured another one Tuesday. So far, STC (9-1) has racked up five blowout victories, including Tuesday’s 14-2 drubbing of Centura-Central Valley at the Smith Softball Complex. The game lasted only three innings because of the mercy rule.

Comments / 0

Community Policy