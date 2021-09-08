Mulberry Grove Scores 7th Inning Runs to Beat Odin 3-2
Mulberry Grove picked up its second win of the season after beating Odin 3-2 on Tuesday. After falling behind 2-0 after the first inning, the Aces held Odin scoreless the remainder of the way and scored a run in the top of the 5th and added two more in the top of the 7th to pull out the win. Connor Budnicki got the win on the mound and Blake Scoggins got the save. Jason Millikin led Mulberry Grove offensively going 3 for 4 with an RBI. Mulberry Grove is now 2-3 on the season and will be back in action on Thursday when they host Altamont.www.i70sports.com
Comments / 0