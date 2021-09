Sometimes stories based on real events have that flavor that makes them more attractive over those that are built on pure fiction. In case of Dr. Death It is one of them. The original production of StarzPlay has in detail the sinister case of Christopher Duntsch, a former neurosurgeon who was sentenced to life imprisonment for mutilating several of his patients during operations under his charge. Two of them passed away. On Spoiler, we saw the complete series and we will tell you why you cannot miss it, especially if you are a fan of true stories.