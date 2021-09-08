Ramsey JH Softball Beats Vandalia 20-14
Ramsey Jr. High softball scored in every inning and pulled out a 20-14 win over Vandalia on Tuesday. The game wrapped up the regular season for both teams and they will each begin postseason play on Wednesday. 5th seeded Ramsey will take on 4th seeded CHBC at 4:30pm Wednesday at Beecher City in the opening round of the St. Elmo Class 1A Regional. 6th seeded Vandalia will take on 3rd seeded Toledo Cumberland at 4:30pm in Toledo in the quarterfinal round of the Teutopolis 2A Regional.www.i70sports.com
