Ramsey JH Softball Beats Vandalia 20-14

The Lady Vandals volleyball team went 3-2 on the day and claimed 2nd place at the Altamont Tournament on Saturday. In pool play, the Lady Vandals opened the day with a 21-16, 21-14 win over Nokomis and followed that up with a 21-17, 21-16 win over Greenville. Vandalia’s first loss of the day came in the final game of pool play as they fell to Cumberland 10-21, 18-21. Finishing 2nd in pool play, Vandalia earned a crossover round matchup against Altamont who finished 1st in the other pool and the Lady Vandals beat the Indians 25-18, 25-18 to earn a spot in the championship match. In the championship, Vandalia would find themselves in a rematch against Cumberland, falling again in two sets to the Pirates 20-25, 17-25. Vandalia is now 4-3 on the season and will return to action on Thursday at home to take on Gillespie.