Dodson Throws No Hitter as South Central Shuts Out BSE 15-0

South Central pitcher Aiden Dodson nearly pulled off a perfect game facing just one batter over the minimum as he threw a no-hitter and held the Cougars to a 15-0 win over Brownstown-St. Elmo on Tuesday. Dodson went 4 innings, allowing just one walk and striking out 10 in the no-hit performance. Brady Maxey took the loss on the mound for BSE, going just 2/3 of an inning and giving up 10 runs on 5 hits while walking 3. Dodson and teammate Beau Jolliff were 3 for 3 at the plate for the Cougars with Dodson driving in 5 runs and Jolliff driving in 3. South Central is now 6-2 (2-2 in the NTC) on the season and will play again on Thursday at Odin. BSE is 5-3 (1-3 in NTC) and will play next on Thursday at home against Christ Our Rock.