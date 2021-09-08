Letter: Vote LaBrant for port

The Port of Vancouver continues to break records annually for revenue and marine tonnage. Commisioner Eric LaBrant has been an enthusiastic, strong leader and has also provided leadership to the Public Ports Association. Port jobs have grown by 700 positions from 2014-2018; the Vancouver waterfront is becoming an important commercial center; important planning and policies continue to be formulated. Eric was lead in the 2018 Strategic Plan and worked hard on the Business Continuity and Resiliency Plan. Please vote for Eric LaBrant to continue help lead Port of Vancouver as an important growth hub of the community.