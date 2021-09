Lara Lee makes Perkedel Jagung and three other recipes on this week’s installment of Chefs at Home. After Justin Chapple made a creamy, simple corn dip earlier this week on Mad Genius, this week's episode of Chefs at Home also features a corn dish—Perkedel Jagung. Chef and cookbook author Lara Lee joins us to make the Indonesian corn fritters, which she says tastes "like all of the best flavors of Indonesia in a single bite." She also prepares two different kinds of sambal—Tomato Sambal and Sambal Matah—as well as Balinese Sticky Glazed Pork Ribs, which she describes as "just perfection." Find out how to make all four recipes by following along with the videos below.