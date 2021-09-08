CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Vedder New Single "Long Way" out today

By Article Contributed by Republic Media
gratefulweb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Eddie Vedder releases a brand-new solo single entitled “Long Way” via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The song is the first song off Vedder’s forthcoming solo album Earthling. Listen to “Long Way” HERE and watch the official lyric video HERE. In creating the song, Vedder worked with producer Andrew Watt in...

