“I moved to Denver. I quit my job. My grandfather died. I fell in and out of love. I toured all over the place. I spent a month living in Mauritius, the island country off Madagascar where my mom grew up,” says born-and-raised Florida musician Matthew Fowler about the ingredients of his new album The Grief We Gave Our Mother—out today via Signature Sounds Recordings. Fowler’s fine-tuned art of collecting these memories and displaying them in musical verse and melody is the key to his success as a songwriter. Even the act of amassing these special moments in time makes its way into Fowler’s indie-folk cannon. “My mind it sings of the memories / how they tug and cling / I lay listening” he sings in the opening lines of the album’s first single, “I’m Still Trying.”