Building a Digital Defense with Safe Online Surfing (SOS)

Welcome to the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment. This week: building a digital defense to keep our kids safe while they surf online. Your kids are starting to settle back into the school routine, and, as they do, many of them are carrying phones with them to class. They are also spending more and more time online for legitimate reasons – whether it is for typing exercises, research for a speech, or practicing math. While technology is an awesome tool for educators, there are steps that you can take to set your child up to be both successful and safe online.