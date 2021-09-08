CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Block Proves She’s Not Just The ‘Funny Girl’

Cover picture for the articlePriscilla Block's career took off when funny songs she wrote like “Thick Thighs” and “PMS” went viral on social media, but as she tells us EXCLUSIVELY, there was a downside to sharing only those kind of songs. “I almost felt like I got to a point where I was putting myself in this corner of like the funny girl, like the girl that just writes the funny songs, and some of my favorite songs are the most vulnerable songs I've written. With 'Just About Over You,' it's so cool seeing people hold that song so close and be like, 'This is so much me and I feel like I'm being heard,' and so it was cool because I'm like, 'You know what, I can put those songs out there and people are gonna love them.'”

