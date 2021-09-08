CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bitcoin Trading Subdued After Chaotic Debut in El Salvador; Coinbase Faces Lawsuit

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -Volatility in bitcoin eased on Wednesday, a day after El Salvador adopted the crypto asset as legal tender https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/el-salvador-leads-world-into-cryptocurrency-bitcoin-legal-tender-2021-09-07, but the threat of a U.S. lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase https://www.reuters.com/technology/sec-threatens-sue-coinbase-over-crypto-lending-programme-2021-09-08 Global Inc underscored the rocky road ahead for cryptocurrencies. The Securities and Exchange Commission issued Coinbase...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#El Salvador#Coinbase Faces Lawsuit#Reuters#Crypto Exchange#Sec#Cowen Co#Cowen Inc#Central American#Warwick Business School#Robinhood Markets Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

How El Salvador Has Become A Bitcoin Pioneer

In recent months, the Central American country of El Salvador has made news headlines around the world following their announcement to make bitcoin legal tender, becoming the first country to do so. This has been met with a mixed reaction from financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, due to the historically volatile nature of the cryptocurrency. However, El Salvador remains optimistic that they will soon become the new leading haven for Bitcoin.
WorldNew Scientist

Why has El Salvador officially adopted bitcoin as its currency?

El Salvador has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. Draft legislation may soon lead Panama down the same path, while China, the US and the UK are investigating launching their own cryptocurrencies. Here’s what you need to know. Why are countries adopting bitcoin?. President Nayib Bukele hopes bitcoin will alleviate...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin transactions ‘akin to bartering,’ Bank of Mexico governor says

The governor of the Bank of Mexico, Alejandro Díaz de León, dismissed Bitcoin’s (BTC) position as a reliable legal tender, citing price volatility as a major roadblock towards full-fledged adoption. Governor Díaz de León said in a Reuters interview that Bitcoin’s position in today’s financial system resembles “a dimension of...
Currenciescheddar.com

Crypto Remittances Crucial to El Salvador's Bitcoin Transition

A youth stands next to a car as he waits in front of a small shop that accepts Bitcoin in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, all businesses will have to accept payments in Bitcoin, except those lacking the technology to do so. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
Economycryptoslate.com

Protests in El Salvador intensify following the passing of the Bitcoin Law

El Salvador made history on Tuesday as the Bitcoin Law came into effect, sanctioning the leading cryptocurrency as legal tender in the South American country. However, since President Bukele first introduced the bill, rumblings of discontent among El Salvadorians have been brewing. Following Tuesday’s passing of the law, this discontent...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

As Bitcoin debuts in El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala study CBDCs

Two Central American countries, Honduras and Guatemala, are taking a cue from their common neighbor’s adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), but they are taking a very different road. Instead of embracing an existing cryptocurrency as a legal tender, like what El Salvador did, the central banks of Honduras and Guatemala are currently studying central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
Currenciesetftrends.com

Get El Salvador Exposure With This ETF After Country Legalizes Bitcoin

El Salvador is set to make Bitcoin a legal form of currency, and ETF investors can get exposure to the country via its bonds through the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY). As such, the leading cryptocurrency is generating activity within social media spheres. As investors witnessed with the...
CurrenciesWashington Post

Did Bitcoin’s El Salvador Debut Dud Doom Crypto?

Bitcoin had a rough Tuesday, slumping almost 10% on a day that should have been cause for a celebratory rally. For the first time, Bitcoin became legal tender in a sovereign nation, El Salvador. But technical glitches around the rollout and demonstrations against crypto adoption spoiled the debut and sent other digital currencies lower in sympathy.
EconomyFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Bitcoin rolls out in El Salvador

Move stumbles as app malfunctions; president unfazed. SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador – El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele reported that the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part...
WorldSentinel

Early stumble as El Salvador starts Bitcoin as currency

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender Tuesday, but the rollout stumbled in its first hours and President Nayib Bukele said the digital wallet used for transactions was not functioning. For part of the morning, El Salvador’s president became...
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Bitcoin Suffers 10% Pull Back On El Salvador’s Debut, Funding Rates Dip

Bitcoin’s price plummeted over 10% on early Tuesday, as El Salvador announced that it would officially accept the major cryptocurrency as the nation’s legal tender. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s slump from Monday accelerated as the crypto failed to hold its $50,000 price level — sliding from $51,000 to $44,700 within a single hour. The sudden sell-off resulted in $1.44 billion in futures liquidations of Bitcoin trades in the past 24 hours, according to data from ByBt.

Comments / 0

Community Policy