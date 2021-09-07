CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

European Bourses Close in Red Ahead of European Central Bank Meeting

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 7 days ago

European stock markets closed lower on Tuesday as investors looked forward to the European Central Bank meeting later this week. The Stoxx Europe 600 and the FTSE 100 Index in the UK were down 0.5%, Germany's DAX was down 0.6%, the Swiss Market Index declined 0.7% and the French CAC 40 closed 0.3% lower.

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS
pymnts

Bundesbank Head: Digital Euro Should Happen Gradually

The digital euro needs to start small to avoid disrupting the banking sector, the head of Germany’s central bank said Tuesday (Sept. 14). During a conference in Frankfurt, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann cautioned against moving too quickly on the digital euro, Reuters reported. “A gradual approach might make sense given...
ECONOMY
investing.com

European Stock Higher; Raised ECB Forecasts Generate Optimism

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded higher Monday, with investors buying into the idea of a strong economic recovery in the region following last week’s European Central Bank policy decision. At 4 AM ET (0800 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.7% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.5%...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

European Stocks Snap 4-Day Losing Streak as Oil, Banks Rise

(Reuters) -European stocks ended higher for the first time in five days on Monday, as oil, banks and utility shares gained on hopes that a strong euro zone economic recovery would outweigh risks from a global slowdown. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% after hitting a three-week low...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
US News and World Report

French Central Bank Raises Growth Outlook as Economy Booms

PARIS (Reuters) - France's economy is recovering more quickly than expected this year as the COVID-19 crisis wanes, the central bank said on Monday, raising its growth outlook for this year. The euro zone's second-biggest economy is on course to grow 6.3% this year, the Bank of France said in...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sterling steady amid UK recovery, BoE uncertainty

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling steadied in afternoon trading on Monday after hitting a one-week high against the dollar on Friday as investors waited for more data to assess the pace of the post-lockdown economic recovery and how soon interest rates could he hiked. The direction of travel drifted during the session...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Insurers, Banks See London Remaining a Leading Financial Center

London will remain a leading global financial center despite uncertainty over regulation due to Brexit, Lloyds Bank’s annual sentiment survey of financial firms showed on Monday. Britain fully left the European Union, its biggest single export customer, in December last year, with thousands of jobs and billions of euros in...
ECONOMY
101.9 KELO-FM

Bank of England says COVID hitting timing of Basel bank capital rules

LONDON (Reuters) -Countries are facing “challenges” in rolling out final elements of tougher global bank capital rules and may need to coordinate on timing, a senior Bank of England official said on Monday. The rollout of the rules known as Basel III began after the global financial crisis over a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Central Bank#Swiss#French#Zew#Eurostat#Reuters#The European Union#T Mobile Netherlands#Wp Ap Telecom#Apax Partners#Softbank Group#Deutsche Telekom#German#T Mobile Us#Transdigm
theedgemarkets.com

Telefonica hires Goldman Sachs to sell UK mobile masts stake — report

MADRID (Sept 13): Spain's Telefonica has hired investment bank Goldman Sachs to sell its 50% stake in a mobile masts operator in Britain, El Confidencial reported on Monday, citing sources close to the matter. The stake in Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd, which Telefonica shares with UK rival Vodafone, would be...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

ECB's Schnabel highlights impact of 'base effects' on CPI rise

A top European Central Bank official said the monetary authority did not believe rapidly rising consumer prices were a risk, emphasising that the "extremely" low level of inflation seen in 2020 needed to be taken into account. €5.45. 19:50 14/09/21. -1.91%. -€0.11. €10.96. 19:50 14/09/21. -0.80%. -€0.09. 15,722.99. 19:51 14/09/21.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Sunday newspaper round-up: Ryanair, China's central bank, IAG

China’s central bank has muscled in on the London stock market to grab a bigger stake in Britain even as economic tensions between Beijing and the West rise. The People’s Bank of China now owns UK shares worth $17.1bn, including stakes in most of the FTSE 100, analysis by The Sunday Telegraph has revealed. It has dramatically increased its exposure in the past few weeks: the total value of its holdings in the second quarter of the year was less than $2bn. The Bank owns more than 1.5pc of BP and Royal Dutch Shell, where it is the fourth-largest holder of the “A” class of shares. It also owns more than 1pc of Vodafone, BHP and Anglo American, according to data from Bloomberg. - Sunday Telegraph.
WORLD
The Motley Fool

European Central Bank Slows Bond Buying Amid White-Hot Inflation

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The European Union's central bank said Thursday that it's slowing down the bond-buying program launched to keep the economy afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Europe
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
investorsobserver.com

Wall Street Set for Gains as Biden-Xi Call Lifts Sentiment

US stocks were set for an upbeat open Friday, supported by news of a phone call between US President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping in a sign of easing tensions between the world's first and second largest economies. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 161 points or 0.5%, S&P...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Retreat Ahead of ECB Meeting; EasyJet Slumps on Rights Issue

Investing.com - European stock markets weakened Thursday, with investors cautious ahead of a key meeting of the European Central Bank against a backdrop of rising inflation and slowing global growth. At 3:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.6% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell 0.6%...
STOCKS
WSB Radio

European Central Bank easing support as recovery strengthens

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — The European Central Bank says it is dialing back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy. The move comes amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to 'moderately' slow pace of asset purchases under PEPP

The European Central Bank on Thursday indicated it would conduct asset purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program, or PEPP, at a "moderately lower pace" after accelerating purchases in recent quarters. "Based on a joint assessment of financing conditions and the inflation outlook, the Governing Council judges that favorable financing conditions can be maintained with a moderately lower pace of net asset purchases under the PEPP than in the previous two quarters," the ECB said in a statement following a meeting of its Governing Council. The ECB said PEPP purchases would continue with an envelope of 1.85 trillion euros through at least the end of March 2022. The ECB left key interest rates unchanged, as expected. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Frankfurt time, or 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
BUSINESS
investorsobserver.com

European Stocks End Mixed as ECB Slows Bond Purchases

European stock markets closed mixed on Thursday after the European Central Bank said it will cut the rate of bond purchases in the coming quarter. The FTSE 100 Index in the UK was down 1%, and Stoxx Europe 600 closed flat with a negative bias. The German DAX was flat with a positive bias while the Swiss Market Index was down 0.8%. The French CAC 40 closed 0.2% higher.
STOCKS
CNBC

European stocks close lower as traders battle nerves over growth, ECB meeting

LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Wednesday, reflecting cautious trade in global markets amid nervousness over economic growth and a resurgence in Covid cases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 1%, with autos dropping 2.2% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses dipped into negative territory.
STOCKS
CNBC

European close lower as investors await ECB meeting; Meggitt down 12%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down by about 0.5%, with chemicals firms falling 1.1% to lead the losses as most sectors and major bourses dipped into negative territory. Germany's ZEW survey of economic sentiment for September showed investor morale falling to 26.5 points from 40.4 in August,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy