European Bourses Close in Red Ahead of European Central Bank Meeting

China’s central bank has muscled in on the London stock market to grab a bigger stake in Britain even as economic tensions between Beijing and the West rise. The People’s Bank of China now owns UK shares worth $17.1bn, including stakes in most of the FTSE 100, analysis by The Sunday Telegraph has revealed. It has dramatically increased its exposure in the past few weeks: the total value of its holdings in the second quarter of the year was less than $2bn. The Bank owns more than 1.5pc of BP and Royal Dutch Shell, where it is the fourth-largest holder of the “A” class of shares. It also owns more than 1pc of Vodafone, BHP and Anglo American, according to data from Bloomberg. - Sunday Telegraph.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO