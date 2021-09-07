CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geographically weighted generalized Farrington algorithm for rapid outbreak detection over short data accumulation periods

Stat Med. 2021 Sep 7. doi: 10.1002/sim.9182. Online ahead of print. The demand for rapid surveillance and early detection of local outbreaks has been growing recently. The rapid surveillance can select timely and appropriate interventions toward controlling the spread of emerging infectious diseases, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The Farrington algorithm was originally proposed by Farrington et al (1996), extended by Noufaily et al (2012), and is commonly used to estimate excess death. However, one of the major challenges in implementing this algorithm is the lack of historical information required to train it, especially for emerging diseases. Without sufficient training data the estimation/prediction accuracy of this algorithm can suffer leading to poor outbreak detection. We propose a new statistical algorithm-the geographically weighted generalized Farrington (GWGF) algorithm-by incorporating both geographically varying and geographically invariant covariates, as well as geographical information to analyze time series count data sampled from a spatially correlated process for estimating excess death. The algorithm is a type of local quasi-likelihood-based regression with geographical weights and is designed to achieve a stable detection of outbreaks even when the number of time points is small. We validate the outbreak detection performance by using extensive numerical experiments and real-data analysis in Japan during COVID-19 pandemic. We show that the GWGF algorithm succeeds in improving recall without reducing the level of precision compared with the conventional Farrington algorithm.

MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
Phys.org

Microscopy plus AI equals rapid COVID-19 detection: study

Beckman researchers paired microscopy with artificial intelligence to develop a COVID-19 test that's fast, accurate, and cost-effective. All we need to do is say "ahh." Many of us have encountered or experienced a COVID-19 test. Like the pandemic itself, frequent screening has become part of daily life. As SARS-CoV-2 continues to be a formidable foe, our strategies to detect and classify the virus must remain agile and sophisticated.
The impact of co-circulating pathogens on SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 Surveillance How concurrent epidemics may introduce bias and decrease the observed SARS-CoV-2 percent positivity

J Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 13:jiab459. doi: 10.1093/infdis/jiab459. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Circulation of seasonal non-SARS-CoV-2 respiratory viruses with syndromic overlap during the COVID-19 pandemic may alter quality of COVID-19 surveillance, with possible consequences for real-time analysis and delay in implementation of control measures. METHODS: Using a multi-pathogen Susceptible-Exposed-Infectious-Recovered...
docwirenews.com

Improved SARS-CoV-2 PCR detection and genotyping with double-bubble primers

Biotechniques. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.2144/btn-2021-0063. Online ahead of print. A new approach for improved RT-PCR is described. It is based on primers designed to form controlled stem-loop and homodimer configurations, hence the name ‘double-bubble’ primers. The primers contain three main regions for efficient RT-PCR: a 3′ short overhang to allow reverse transcription, a stem region for hot start and a template-specific region for PCR amplification. As proof of principle, GAPDH, SARS-CoV-2 synthetic RNA and SARS-CoV-2 virus-positive nasopharyngeal swabs were used as templates. Additionally, these primers were used to positively confirm the N501Y mutation from nasopharyngeal swabs. Evidence is presented that the double-bubble primers offer fast, specific, robust and cost-effective improvement in RT-PCR amplification for detection of gene expression in general and for diagnostic detection and genotyping of SARS-CoV-2 in particular.
docwirenews.com

COVID-19 Infection in Octagenarian Patients: Imaging Aspects and Clinical Correlations

Gerontology. 2021 Aug 5:1-11. doi: 10.1159/000516166. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Computed tomography (CT) of the chest, although not a screening test or diagnosis of infection with the new coronavirus, has a fundamental role in assessing the extent of lung involvement and complications such as pleural effusion. Considering the higher morbidity and mortality of elderly patients due to this infection, the objective of this study was to evaluate the imaging aspects and clinical correlations of an extreme age (≥80 years) with a confirmed diagnosis for COVID-19.
Functional variation (Q63R) in the cannabinoid CB2 receptor may affect the severity of COVID-19: a human study and molecular docking

Arch Virol. 2021 Sep 13. doi: 10.1007/s00705-021-05223-7. Online ahead of print. Evidence supports a role of host genetic diversity in the clinical course of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Variation in the cannabinoid CB2 receptor gene (CNR2) could affect the regulatory action of endocannabinoids on the immune system, resulting in an increased risk of various inflammatory diseases. The present study investigated the relationship between the CNR2-Q63R variant and COVID-19 severity. A total of 200 Iranian COVID-19 patients were enrolled in the study and genotyped using a TaqMan assay. The co-dominant, dominant, recessive, over-dominant, and additive inheritance models were analyzed using SNPStats software. In silico molecular docking was also performed to simulate the effects of the Q63R variation on CB2 binding with a ligand and with the G-protein. A significant difference in the Q63R allele and genotype distribution was found between expired and discharged COVID-19 patients in co-dominant, recessive, and additive inheritance models. The molecular docking results showed that the predicted structure of mutant CB2 (63R type) could not bind to the G-protein in the correct position. The data indicated that the Q63R variation in the CNR2 gene may affect the severity of COVID-19. Identification of genes related to susceptibility and severity of COVID-19 may lead to specific targets for drug repurposing or development.
VLA-4 as a Central Target for Modulating Neuroinflammatory Disorders

Neuroimmunomodulation. 2021 Sep 2:1-9. doi: 10.1159/000518721. Online ahead of print. The complex steps leading to the central nervous system (CNS) inflammation and the progress to neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disorders have opened up new research and intervention avenues. This review focuses on the therapeutic targeting of the VLA-4 integrin to discuss the clear-cut effect on immune cell trafficking into brain tissues. Besides, we explore the possibility that blocking VLA-4 may have a relevant impact on nonmigratory activities of immune cells, such as antigen presentation and T-cell differentiation, during the neuroinflammatory process. Lastly, the recent refinement of computational techniques is highlighted as a way to increase specificity and to reduce the detrimental side effects of VLA-4 immunotherapies aiming at developing better clinical interventions.
Target Discovery for Host-Directed Antiviral Therapies: Application of Proteomics Approaches

MSystems. 2021 Sep 14:e0038821. doi: 10.1128/mSystems.00388-21. Online ahead of print. Current epidemics, such as AIDS or flu, and the emergence of new threatening pathogens, such as the one causing the current coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, represent major global health challenges. While vaccination is an important part of the arsenal to counter the spread of viral diseases, it presents limitations and needs to be complemented by efficient therapeutic solutions. Intricate knowledge of host-pathogen interactions is a powerful tool to identify host-dependent vulnerabilities that can be exploited to dampen viral replication. Such host-directed antiviral therapies are promising and are less prone to the development of drug-resistant viral strains. Here, we first describe proteomics-based strategies that allow the rapid characterization of host-pathogen interactions. We then discuss how such data can be exploited to help prioritize compounds with potential host-directed antiviral activity that can be tested in preclinical models.
Remdesivir: A Closer Look at Its Effect in COVID-19 Pandemic

Pharmacology. 2021 Aug 10;106(9-10):462-468. doi: 10.1159/000518440. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the etiology of COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in significant harm to the affected countries in every aspect of life. The virus infected over 139 million patients and resulted in over 2.9 million deaths until April 16, 2021. New variants of this virus were identified that spread rapidly worldwide.
From infection to vaccination: reviewing the global burden, history of vaccine development, and recurring challenges in global leishmaniasis protection

Expert Rev Vaccines. 2021 Sep 13. doi: 10.1080/14760584.2021.1969231. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Leishmaniasis is a major public health problem and the second most lethal parasitic disease in the world due to the lack of effective treatments and vaccines. Even when not lethal, leishmaniasis significantly affects individuals and communities through life-long disabilities, psycho-sociological trauma, poverty, and gender disparity in treatment.
Application of a multiplex urinalysis test for the prediction of intravesical BCG treatment response: A pilot study

Cancer Biomark. 2021 Sep 3. doi: 10.3233/CBM-210221. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG), a live attenuated tuberculosis vaccine that acts as a non-specific immune system stimulant, is the most effective adjuvant treatment for patients with intermediate or high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). However, to date, there are no reliable tests that are predictive of BCG treatment response. In this study, we evaluated the performance of OncuriaTM, a bladder cancer detection test, to predict response to intravesical BCG.
Highly specific and reliable in vitro diagnostic analysis of memory T and B lymphocytes in a Swiss cohort of COVID-19 patients

Swiss Med Wkly. 2021 Sep 13;151:w30005. doi: 10.4414/smw.2021.w30005. The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has claimed many lives and disrupted the quality of life of most individuals. Diagnostic tests not only serve to confirm past exposure but can provide information crucial for guiding healthcare options for patients. Current diagnostic tests for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus or anti-spike protein antibodies do not address the question whether longer lasting cellular immunity is mounted in most individuals. Using an activation marker flow cytometric immunoassay (SARS-CoV-2 lymphocytes analysis), we showed that both CD4+/CD8+ T cell and B cell activation differ between naïve and infected individuals up to 11 months after infection. On the basis of the specificity of this diagnostic tool for detecting both SARS-CoV-2-experienced T and B cells, we propose that this assay could benefit immunocompromised individuals who are unable to mount sustained antibody responses, by determining cellular immunity as possible partial protection, and for studying immune correlates of protection – thereby increasing knowledge of COVID-19 in a wider range of patient groups.
InVitro and In Vivo Investigation of S1PR1 Expression in the Central Nervous System Using [3H]CS1P1 and [11C]CS1P1

ACS Chem Neurosci. 2021 Sep 13. doi: 10.1021/acschemneuro.1c00492. Online ahead of print. Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1PR1) is ubiquitously expressed among all tissues and plays key roles in many physiological and cellular processes. In the central nervous system (CNS), S1PR1 is expressed in different types of cells including neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocyte precursor cells. S1PR1 has been recognized as a novel therapeutic target in multiple sclerosis and other diseases. We previously reported a promising S1PR1-specific radioligand, [11C]CS1P1 (previously named [11C]TZ3321), which is under clinical investigation for human use. In the current study, we performed a detailed characterization of [3H]CS1P1 for its binding specificity to S1PR1 in CNS using autoradiography and immunohistochemistry in human and rat CNS tissues. Our data indicate that [3H]CS1P1 binds to S1PR1 in human frontal cortex tissue with a Kd of 3.98 nM and a Bmax of 172.5 nM. The distribution of [3H]CS1P1 in human and rat CNS tissues is consistent with the distribution of S1PR1 detected by immunohistochemistry studies. Our microPET studies of [11C]CS1P1 in a nonhuman primate (NHP) show a standardized uptake value of 2.4 in the NHP brain, with test-retest variability of 0.23% among six different NHPs. Radiometabolite analysis in the plasma samples of NHP and rat, as well as in rat brain samples, showed that [11C]CS1P1 was stable in vivo. Kinetic modeling studies using a two-compartment tissue model showed that the positron emission tomography (PET) data fit the model well. Overall, our study provides a detailed characterization of [3H]CS1P1 binding to S1PR1 in the CNS. Combined with our microPET studies in the NHP brain, our data suggest that [11C]CS1P1 is a promising radioligand for PET imaging of S1PR1 in the CNS.
Multinational Observational Cohort Study of COVID-19-Associated Pulmonary Aspergillosis(1)

Emerg Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 14;27(11). doi: 10.3201/eid2711.211174. Online ahead of print. We performed an observational study to investigate intensive care unit incidence, risk factors, and outcomes of coronavirus disease-associated pulmonary aspergillosis (CAPA). We found 10%-15% CAPA incidence among 823 patients in 2 cohorts. Several factors were independently associated with CAPA in 1 cohort and mortality rates were 43%-52%.
Sustainable closed-loop supply chain network under uncertainty: a response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Environ Sci Pollut Res Int. 2021 Sep 14. doi: 10.1007/s11356-021-16077-6. Online ahead of print. This study proposes a sustainable closed-loop supply chain under uncertainty to create a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In this paper, a novel stochastic optimization model integrating strategic and tactical decision-making is presented for the sustainable closed-loop supply chain network design problem. This paper for the first time implements the concept of sustainable closed-loop supply chain for the application of ventilators using a stochastic optimization model. To make the problem more realistic, most of the parameters are considered to be uncertain along with the normal probability distribution. Since the proposed model is more complex than majority of previous studies, a hybrid whale optimization algorithm as an enhanced metaheuristic is proposed to solve the proposed model. The efficiency of the proposed model is tested in an Iranian medical ventilator production and distribution network in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results confirm the performance of the proposed algorithm in comparison with two other similar algorithms based on different multi-objective criteria. To show the impact of sustainability dimensions and COVID-19 pandemic for our proposed model, some sensitivity analyses are done. Generally, the findings confirm the performance of the proposed sustainable closed-loop supply chain for the pandemic cases like COVID-19.
Targeting Intra-Viral Conserved Nucleocapsid (N) Proteins as Novel Vaccines against SARS-CoVs

Biosci Rep. 2021 Sep 14:BSR20211491. doi: 10.1042/BSR20211491. Online ahead of print. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused the global pandemic of the Coronavirus disease in late 2019 (COVID-19). Vaccine development efforts have predominantly been aimed at ‘Extra-viral’ Spike (S) protein as vaccine vehicles but there are concerns regarding ‘viral immune escape’ since multiple mutations may enable the mutated virus strains to escape from immunity against S protein. The ‘Intra-viral’ Nucleocapsid (N-protein) is relatively conserved among mutant strains of coronaviruses during spread and evolution. Herein, we demonstrate novel vaccine candidates against SARS-CoV-2 by using the whole conserved N-protein or its fragment/peptides. Using ELISA assay, we showed that high titers of specific anti-N antibodies (IgG, IgG1, IgG2a, IgM) were maintained for a reasonably long duration (> 5 months), suggesting that N-protein is an excellent immunogen to stimulate host immune system and robust B cell activation. We synthesized 3 peptides located at the conserved regions of N-protein among CoVs. One peptide showed as a good immunogen for vaccination as well. Cytokine arrays on post-vaccination mouse sera showed progressive upregulation of various cytokines such as IFN-γ and CCL5, suggesting that TH1 associated responses are also stimulated. Furthermore, vaccinated mice exhibited an elevated memory T cells population. Here, we propose an unconventional vaccine strategy targeting the conserved N-protein as an alternative vaccine target for coronaviruses. Moreover, we generated a mouse monoclonal antibody specifically against an epitope shared between SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, and we are currently developing the First-in-Class humanized anti-N-protein antibody to potentially treat patients infected by various CoVs in the future.
Knowledge, Attitude, and Practice Towards COVID-19 Among People in Bangladesh: A Telephonic Cross-sectional Survey

JMIR Form Res. 2021 Apr 22. doi: 10.2196/28344. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The world has been grappling with COVID-19 since December 2019, a dire public health crisis. Preventive and control measures have been adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19. To date, the public’s knowledge, attitudes, and practices (KAP) regarding COVID-19 across Bangladesh are poorly understood. Therefore, it is important to assess people’s KAP towards the disease and suggest appropriate strategies to combat COVID-19 effectively.
