Mental Health

'Rapid Counseling' with single-session therapy for patients with COVID-19: An alternative treatment before doing mental health self-care strategy with meditation

 9 days ago

J Public Health (Oxf). 2021 Sep 8:fdab345. doi: 10.1093/pubmed/fdab345. Online ahead of print. The author suggests that mental health experts provide ‘rapid counseling’ as psychological help for individuals who need counseling in this COVID-19 outbreak, as one of the steps to be taken to get rid of this national and global crisis, in particular for patients with COVID-19.

