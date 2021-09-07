CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews Focusing On Structure Protection On The Southwest Area Of The Monument Fire

 9 days ago

The Monument Fire covers more than 184,100 acres and is 41% contained. Two areas remain active: the northern side, mostly in the Trinity Alps Wilderness, and the southwest side east of Hyampom. Most of the resources are concentrated in the southwest to protect structures and prevent it from jumping Hyampom Road and Hayfork Creek. The fire has spotted south of Hyampom road in a few areas, but most have been contained. One of the spot fires south of Nine Mile Bridge is about 80 acres. Skies cleared enough Monday afternoon to allow helicopters to assist with water drops. Evacuation orders are in effect for areas along Hyampom Road between Lucky Jeep Trail and Halfway Ridge, as well as Helena/East Fork Road, Hobo Gulch, Big Mountain Road and Big French Creek Road. 50 structures have been destroyed. 6 firefighters have been injured.

