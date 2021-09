It wasn’t the result the Cincinnati Bengals wanted, but nevertheless, the preseason has concluded. More pressing matters now stand in their way. The Bengals and every other team have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST to reduce their rosters to 53 players. All waived players can be claimed up until Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EST before they become free agents. After that, teams can begin finalizing their practice squads.