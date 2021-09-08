CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'I'm going to be a dad': John Mulaney confirms Olivia Munn is pregnant, opens up about rehab

Marconews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing months of rumors, John Mulaney has confirmed that he and actress Olivia Munn are together – and that they're going to be parents. "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia – Olivia Munn," Mulaney, 39, said Tuesday night on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "And we're having a baby together. … I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Alexi Ashe
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
John Mulaney
Person
Fred Armisen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Smoking Pot#Green Bay Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Fans Think Olivia Munn Is Pregnant After New Photos of Her Surface Online

Actress Olivia Munn has been the subject of controversy after rumors sparked she was dating comedian and recent divorcée, John Mulaney. Unfortunately for Olivia, the rumors have been flying now more than ever after photos of her out and about in Los Angeles sparked speculation that she is pregnant. Could there be any truth to the rumors? Is Olivia Munn pregnant? Here's everything we know.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Olivia Munn's Pregnancy Would Be 'Very Difficult' For John Mulaney's Ex Anna Marie Tendler: Report

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are expecting their first child together and the pregnancy news might not be easy for his ex-wife. Mulaney, 39, confirmed during his appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Tuesday that he and Munn, 41, are going to be parents soon. However, a source close to his estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler, spoke about their relationship before their split and felt that the news would not be easy for her.
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Twitter Thinks John Mulaney Cheated On Estranged Wife With Olivia Munn: 'I'm Not Supporting This'

John Mulaney shared the timeline of his relationship with Olivia Munn in his recent interview when he confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. Mulaney appeared on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Tuesday. During the interview, he explained that he went into rehab in September and got out after a month. Then he moved out from his shared home with his estranged wife, Anna Marie Tendler. In the spring, he went to Los Angeles where he met and started dating Munn. But the timeline based on his recollection is "tenuous," Page Six reported.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

John Mulaney Was 'So Mad' At His Friends During His Intervention

John Mulaney appeared on Seth Meyers’ late night show Tuesday to open up about the highs and lows he experienced in the last year, including a stint in rehab for cocaine and alcohol abuse. Among the revelations: Meyers helped stage an intervention for Mulaney, who is a close friend and...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Olivia Munn Is ‘Very Excited To Be A Mom’ As Relationship With John Mulaney Heats Up

This baby really brought John Mulaney and Olivia Munn together. The couple’s budding relationship has been the talk of the town, especially since the comedian confirmed on Late Night With Seth Meyers that they were expecting a little one together. He also confirmed they only started dating in the spring, so it’s been a very fast paced romance (suspiciously fast paced, some might even say).
TV & VideosVulture

What Should Late Night Even Be Now?

The last few weeks have been eventful and weird for late night. On September 7, John Mulaney announced on Late Night With Seth Meyers that he and Olivia Munn are expecting a baby. The week before, on September 3, James Corden released “Crosswalk the Musical” for Amazon’s Cinderella, the existence of which had been previously spoiled by videos of the taping and hundreds of social-media posts decrying the very notion of Corden humping the air dressed as a mouse.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Olivia Munn ‘Love And Support’ Tweet To John Mulaney Is A Meme

The bizarre scrutiny over John Mulaney’s love life took yet another turn this week. After his rumored girlfriend, Olivia Munn was snapped by paparazzi with what appeared to be a baby bump, the comedian appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to confirm both the relationship and the pregnancy. He also provided a rough timeline of his separation from his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler, stints in rehab, and romance with Munn to ostensibly silence all the amateur sleuths on the internet.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Olivia Munn Shows Baby Bump In 1st Pics With John Mulaney Since He Announced Her Pregnancy

Following the confirmation of her pregnancy, Olivia Munn stepped out with boyfriend John Mulaney in New York. A few days after her pregnancy reveal, Olivia Munn stepped out with John Mulaney in New York City ahead of the weekend. The actress, 41, and her comedian boyfriend, 39, were photographed stepping into a car on Friday, Sept. 10. Olivia covered her growing baby bump with a beige trench coat, while John opted for a windbreaker, denim jeans, and a baseball cap, as seen in photos HERE.
NFLnickiswift.com

What Happened Between Olivia Munn And Justin Timberlake?

With her stunning beauty and undeniable charm, Olivia Munn has left many jaws dropped over her multi-decade career. Initially starring in small roles such as herself in "National Lampoon's Strip Poker," Munn eventually rose to prominence as the host of G4's "Attack of the Show!" from 2006 to 2010. Following her four-year stint on the gaming network, Munn eventually found herself working as a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" and landed a starring role on HBO's "The Newsroom."
CelebritiesPage Six

See the first photos of pregnant Jennifer Lawrence’s baby bump

New pregnancy photos of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence find the mother to be glowing, with her baby bump on full display. The actress wore floral overalls and a t-shirt as she hit the streets of Manhattan in a pair of jelly sandals, eventually sitting down for lunch with a friend at a downtown eatery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy