'I'm going to be a dad': John Mulaney confirms Olivia Munn is pregnant, opens up about rehab
Following months of rumors, John Mulaney has confirmed that he and actress Olivia Munn are together – and that they're going to be parents. "In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia – Olivia Munn," Mulaney, 39, said Tuesday night on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "And we're having a baby together. … I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."www.marconews.com
