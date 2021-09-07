Summary of COVID Testing Options
Students, faculty and staff who are experiencing symptoms, regardless of their vaccination status, should contact the Health and Wellness Center (HWC) at 610-758-3870 (if a student) and the university’s Employee Health Nurse Case Manager from Lehigh Valley Health Network at 610-861-8080 ext. 23504 (if a faculty or staff member) to arrange for symptomatic testing. Students need to report any positive result from an outside testing center to the HWC.www2.lehigh.edu
Comments / 0