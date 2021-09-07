CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

Summary of COVID Testing Options

By Editorial Services
lehigh.edu
 6 days ago

Students, faculty and staff who are experiencing symptoms, regardless of their vaccination status, should contact the Health and Wellness Center (HWC) at 610-758-3870 (if a student) and the university’s Employee Health Nurse Case Manager from Lehigh Valley Health Network at 610-861-8080 ext. 23504 (if a faculty or staff member) to arrange for symptomatic testing. Students need to report any positive result from an outside testing center to the HWC.

www2.lehigh.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

6 things to watch Tuesday in California's recall election

Los Angeles (CNN) — The attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom will reach its crescendo on Tuesday, with polls and ballot return data so far showing the Democratic governor in a strong position to stay in power in the nation's largest Democratic state. The recall effort is a largely...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Nicholas, now tropical storm, dumps rain along Gulf Coast

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicholas hit the Texas coast early Tuesday as a hurricane and dumped more than a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain along the same area swamped by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, drenching storm-battered Louisiana, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and bringing the potential for life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Bethlehem, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Bethlehem, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hwc#Insurance#Positive Test#Fri#Covid Testing Options#Lvhn Care

Comments / 0

Community Policy