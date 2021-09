News of the closure spread quickly throughout the paddling community. Among the last to hear of the closure, however, were canoe campers who were on a trip to the BWCA when the closure was announced. Closures to the BWCA impacted WTIP Boundary Waters Podcast host Matthew Baxley and podcast contributor, Lindsey Gau, not just once, but twice on the weekend the closure was announced. They share their story in Episode 48 of the podcast.