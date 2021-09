A day before his Cooperstown enshrinement, Derek Jeter joined an even more exclusive (if less prestigious) group Tuesday, becoming the latest star athlete to release NFTs on the DraftKings Marketplace. Through a collaboration with Autograph, an NFT platform co-founded by Tom Brady, Jeter sold more than 10,000 digital collectibles for a total of roughly $800,000. More expensive, rarer versions that are digitally “signed” by the Yankee great are set to sell later this week. The first set sold out quickly Tuesday, with the entry-level $12 NFT selling on the secondary market for close to $200 Tuesday night. Jeter is on Autograph’s advisory...