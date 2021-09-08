CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London honors Muppets creator Jim Henson with blue plaque

By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Kermit the Frog. Miss Piggy. Animal. Statler and Waldorf. The Swedish Chef. The list goes on and on. Everyone has their favorite Muppet. And everyone owes a debt of gratitude to one man for bringing them to life: Jim Henson. The American creator of The Muppets was...

