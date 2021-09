The 10th anniversary of Hurricane Irene has come and gone, marked by the grand reopening of the Zadock Pratt Museum in Prattsville paired with a community-wide two day “Still Afloat” Celebration. For Prattsville this anniversary weekend wasn’t so much about remembering (who could forget) as it was about proving to the world that they made it through against all odds. Ten years ago Prattsville was a muddy ruin featured on the nightly news as the poster child for a storm that nobody anticipated the severity of. Viewers watched news coverage questioning whether such devastation could ever be repaired. For those of us in the heritage community the incalculable damage wrought on the historic collections of the Zadock Pratt Museum stung deeply — the storm had simultaneously obliterated Prattsville’s present as well as its past. How could any community ever be rebuilt without the artifacts that preserved and embodied their sense of self?