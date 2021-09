If you’ve perused any magazines or shopped a local boutique in the last year, you probably noticed houseplants are popping up anywhere and everywhere. What do geraniums have to do with houseplants? You might be surprised to learn that scented geraniums were one of the very first houseplants ever grown in the United States, as early as the 1820s. It was very in vogue to collect and display potted geraniums along windowsills, where the sun would warm their scented leaves and perfume the air.