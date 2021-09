Very light aromas of seared lemon, guava and pineapple become more broad as this wine breathes. Squeezed lemon plays against the watermelon and honeydew flavors of the palate. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Designation. The Glenrose Vineyard. Winery. Dubost. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.