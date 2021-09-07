Wingra Weekly Announcements (Students)

Science Ambassadors are Edgewood College students who volunteer at science events organized by the Office of Science Outreach throughout the year. They can help with science activities, materials prep, childcare, and event set up and clean up. Events range from Science Olympiad to Family Science Night to monthly science nights with community partners both on and off campus. You do not need science experience to help! It is a great experience, resume builder, and a great way to complete service hours, too.