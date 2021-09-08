CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

'Flash mob' to help kick off United Way campaign drive

By Sentinel Staff
Keene Sentinel
 5 days ago

The Monadnock United Way plans to help launch its latest annual fundraising campaign on Thursday with a “flash mob” in downtown Keene. People interested in participating will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the roundabout at Marlboro and Main streets before walking to Central Square in a show of support for the Monadnock United Way, according to an email from Kelly Ricaurte, a member of the organization’s board of directors.

