'Flash mob' to help kick off United Way campaign drive

The Monadnock United Way plans to help launch its latest annual fundraising campaign on Thursday with a “flash mob” in downtown Keene. People interested in participating will meet at 4:30 p.m. at the roundabout at Marlboro and Main streets before walking to Central Square in a show of support for the Monadnock United Way, according to an email from Kelly Ricaurte, a member of the organization’s board of directors.