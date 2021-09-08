Surgeon can be sued for not telling patient she left gallstone in his abdomen

Furious QAnoners have been flooding a Chicago hospital with phone calls and even protesting in-person to demand that a Q-believer being treated there for coronavirus is given the horse-dewormer ivermectin. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Amita Resurrection Medical Center has become a lightning rod for Q-fury in recent days as believers demand that a hospitalized ally is given the horse-deworming drug. Lin Wood, a lawyer who shot to infamy supporting President Donald Trump’s false voter-fraud claims, said he had phoned the hospital and insisted to a staff member that the woman “had a legal right to try ivermectin.” Wood said he was told that wasn’t going to happen, and the lawyer complained: “When I tried to respond, he was rude, talked over me, and hung up on me.” Michael Flynn, the former national-security adviser pardoned by Trump, has also rallied to the cause. The hospital confirmed to the paper that it had received a flood of calls about the patient, but said its doctors aren’t using ivermectin to treat coronavirus patients.