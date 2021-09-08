CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Surgeon can be sued for not telling patient she left gallstone in his abdomen

By Daniel Fisher
legalnewsline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (Legal Newsline) - A surgeon who removed a patient’s gallbladder without telling him she’d left a large gallstone behind can be sued for her lack of candor, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled, in a decision that otherwise affirmed a trial judge’s decision to reject the plaintiff’s expert testimony as too late.

legalnewsline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon#Gallstone#Abdomen#Trial Court#The Idaho Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Little Rock, ARlegalnewsline.com

Lawsuit: Man's prosthetic leg got stuck to MRI machine because no one told him not to take it in there

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Legal Newsline) -- A man is suing after his prosthetic leg was allegedly ruined in an MRI machine because the technician did not have him remove it first. Matthew Baker filed a complaint on August 11 in the Circuit Court of Pulaski County in Arkansas against Pain Treatment Centers of America, PLLC, Broadspire Services, Inc., Crawford and Company and CNA Insurance Company Limited for medical negligence and tortious interference with business expectations.
Mobile, ALScrubs Magazine

Can Doctors Refuse Patients If They are Unvaccinated? It Depends.

As the U.S. grapples with a deadly fourth wave of the pandemic, many providers in hotspots and overwhelmed areas have expressed frustration that more people didn’t get vaccinated when they had the chance. One doctor has even stated that he will no longer treat unvaccinated individuals. That begs the question:...
WorldNursing Times

Concerns raised as nurses who refuse Covid-19 jab redeployed

The Royal College of Nursing has written to a hospital trust in the South of England to express a range of concerns about its decision to redeploy nurses who declined the Covid-19 vaccine to non-patient facing roles. University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust has this week confirmed that a “small...
Healthhealthday.com

Meth Mouth

Few methamphetamine users fit the stereotype of the gaunt, twitchy addict. Some users take the drug in plush offices or lavish houses. Some wear suits or even the white coats of the medical profession. But whether a user looks like a CEO, a vagrant, or a soccer mom, there's a chance that the addiction is on display when he or she smiles.
Tennessee Statewkyufm.org

Tennessee’s ICUs Are Full Of Vaccine Refusal Regret

It’s a struggle for Joe Gammon to talk right now. Lying in his ICU bed at Ascension Saint Thomas West, he uses a suction tube to clear his own throat. Even dislodging some phlegm has become a struggle. “If I would have known six months ago that this could be...
Chicago, ILPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Furious QAnoners Flood Chicago Hospital With Calls to Give Woman Horse Drug to Treat Coronavirus

Furious QAnoners have been flooding a Chicago hospital with phone calls and even protesting in-person to demand that a Q-believer being treated there for coronavirus is given the horse-dewormer ivermectin. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Amita Resurrection Medical Center has become a lightning rod for Q-fury in recent days as believers demand that a hospitalized ally is given the horse-deworming drug. Lin Wood, a lawyer who shot to infamy supporting President Donald Trump’s false voter-fraud claims, said he had phoned the hospital and insisted to a staff member that the woman “had a legal right to try ivermectin.” Wood said he was told that wasn’t going to happen, and the lawyer complained: “When I tried to respond, he was rude, talked over me, and hung up on me.” Michael Flynn, the former national-security adviser pardoned by Trump, has also rallied to the cause. The hospital confirmed to the paper that it had received a flood of calls about the patient, but said its doctors aren’t using ivermectin to treat coronavirus patients.
Missouri StateSioux City Journal

Missouri ERs now treating people who took ivermectin

ST. LOUIS — Several people have been treated in Missouri emergency rooms after taking the parasite drug ivermectin, even as experts warn of dangerous side effects and a lack of proof that it helps treat COVID-19. Dr. Steven Brown said cases of ivermectin toxicity have occurred at Mercy hospitals across the state. Brown is a virtual care physician for Mercy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy